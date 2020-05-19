Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$20.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77. The stock has a market cap of $602.62 million and a P/E ratio of 83.25.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.37 million.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

