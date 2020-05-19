ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

