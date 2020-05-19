Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248 over the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 517,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 295,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

