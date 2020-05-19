Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $37,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $53,248 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

