Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 700.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 688.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

