Comparing Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and WEC Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WEC)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

0.1% of Innergex Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy -14.09% -3.21% -0.33% WEC Energy Group 16.09% 11.40% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innergex Renewable Energy and WEC Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 WEC Energy Group 5 6 1 0 1.67

Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.54%. WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $85.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Innergex Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innergex Renewable Energy is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and WEC Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $419.79 million 5.47 -$21.13 million N/A N/A WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.56 $1.14 billion $3.58 23.69

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.8 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 36,800 miles of overhead distribution lines and 33,300 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 500,450 line transformers; and approximately 48,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,100 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.