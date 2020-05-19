Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $3.56 on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.