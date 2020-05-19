Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $14,574,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.