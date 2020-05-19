Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Coates International Ltd (OTCMKTS:COTE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Coates International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,428,233 shares trading hands.

Coates International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTE)

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coates International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coates International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.