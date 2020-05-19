Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $236.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.83. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

