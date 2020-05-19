Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

CDTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

