Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

