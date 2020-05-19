Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Forest Products by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.