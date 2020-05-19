Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $7,573,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.