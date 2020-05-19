Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

