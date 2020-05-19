Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.