Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,740 shares of company stock worth $11,719,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

