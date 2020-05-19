Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTHR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

