CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a sector perform rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.88.

CESDF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

