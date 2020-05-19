CES Energy Solutions Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.50 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

