Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €2.10 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CEC1. HSBC set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.89 ($4.52).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €2.94 ($3.42) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.82 and its 200 day moving average is €4.03. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of €5.45 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

