CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

