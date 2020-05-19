CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $28.25 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

