Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $5.51 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 750.83% and a negative return on equity of 169.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

