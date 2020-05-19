Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Canyon Resources Ltd (ASX:CAY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Canyon Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 357,841 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

About Canyon Resources (ASX:CAY)

Canyon Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for gold and bauxite properties in West Africa. The company holds interest in the Taparko North project, the Tao project, the Pinarello project, the Konkolikan project, and the Derosa project covering an area of 3,000 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Minim Martap located in the Adamawa region of Cameroon.

