Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) PT Lowered to $6.00

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNNEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canacol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.