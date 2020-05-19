Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

