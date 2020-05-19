Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,510 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,427 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

