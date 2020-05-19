Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 21.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 687.0% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. PAVmed Inc has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.01.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

