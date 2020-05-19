Buckingham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

