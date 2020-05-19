Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.