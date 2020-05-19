Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $129.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.