Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.