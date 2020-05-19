Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,742,498 shares of company stock worth $14,273,207.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.