Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.64 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

