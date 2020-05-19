Buckingham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

