Buckingham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

