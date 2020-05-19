Buckingham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $180.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

