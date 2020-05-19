Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,338. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

