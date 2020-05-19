Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 1,688 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $94,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 84,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

SLV stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

