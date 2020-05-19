Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,798 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

