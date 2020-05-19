Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,060 Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 349,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PFN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.