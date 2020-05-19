Buckingham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

