Bsr Reit to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bsr Reit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

