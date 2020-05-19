Brokers Set Expectations for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial Reit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $11.83 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,636,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

