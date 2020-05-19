Brokers Set Expectations for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker forecasts that the game software company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EA. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.12 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

