Brokers Offer Predictions for MTBC, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Research analysts at National Securities issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MTBC in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Securities analyst A. Klee forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year. National Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MTBC from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of MTBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $6.48 on Monday. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.11.

In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $35,245.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,047.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $500,283 in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MTBC by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.