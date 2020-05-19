Brokers Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Electromed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

