Brokers Issue Forecasts for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charlotte’s Web in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.07 million.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.