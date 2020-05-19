Brokers Issue Forecasts for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

